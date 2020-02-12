MinexCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,816.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $357,278.00 and $51,816.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.03547296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00247767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00146532 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003272 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,541,768 coins and its circulating supply is 6,144,025 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Exmo, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

