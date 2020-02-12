Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,808 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $3,274,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

DG stock opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.95. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

