Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $76.78 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 147,231 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $76,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

DIS stock opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.