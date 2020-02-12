Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.26 Million Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $231.22 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $156.09 and a 52 week high of $233.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

