Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

