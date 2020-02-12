Molson Coors Brewing Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,717 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,009% compared to the typical volume of 696 put options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. 3,779,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

