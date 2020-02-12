Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler Sells 2,601 Shares

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $81,749.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,130.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 61,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 403,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,751,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

