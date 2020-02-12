Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 63,060 Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 726,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 59,319 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

ESTE stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Earthstone Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $287.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

