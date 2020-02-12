Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,321,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

