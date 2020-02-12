Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 780,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

