Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,335 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

