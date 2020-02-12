Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the third quarter worth about $311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,163 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of USAP opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

