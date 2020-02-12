Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $934,000 Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in SeaSpine by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SeaSpine by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SeaSpine by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.11.

SPNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other SeaSpine news, CEO Keith Valentine purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.