Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 376,201 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at $76,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

NYSE NR opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Newpark Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

In other Newpark Resources news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at $288,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,267.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

