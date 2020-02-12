Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

