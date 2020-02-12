Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. 484,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.