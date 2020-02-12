Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,711 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $83,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 143,694 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,035,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,815. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.