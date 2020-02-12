Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $284.90 Million Stock Position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,617,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares during the period. Embraer accounts for 7.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.08% of Embraer worth $284,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Embraer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,754,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 6,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,497. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.05. Embraer SA has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Embraer SA will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

