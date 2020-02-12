Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,624 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.50% of P H Glatfelter worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 58,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 2,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,096. The firm has a market cap of $761.07 million, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. P H Glatfelter Co has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

