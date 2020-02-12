Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 881,558 Shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 881,558 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.22% of Vedanta worth $17,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,747. Vedanta Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEDL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

