Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trims Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Suzano were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 4,409.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter worth $574,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Suzano by 100.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 236,533 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.67. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

