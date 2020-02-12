Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a payout ratio of 165.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.1%.

MNR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,526. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,960 shares of company stock valued at $280,930. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

