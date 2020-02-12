Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Down 23.4% in January

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $190.73. The stock had a trading volume of 335,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,688. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $191.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $890,797.16. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares in the company, valued at $186,078,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,561 shares of company stock worth $56,670,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.