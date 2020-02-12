Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $413,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

