Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.