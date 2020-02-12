Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 354.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in WPP by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. Wpp Plc has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79.

WPP Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

