Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.10-9.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.10-9.30 EPS.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.41. 981,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,447. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $162.57 and a 52-week high of $276.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.17 and a 200-day moving average of $226.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

