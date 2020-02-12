Morgan Stanley Raises Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $112.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLT. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.38. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $115.06.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.