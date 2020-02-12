Moss Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.38 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and $1.38 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moss Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, BCEX and GOPAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.03546574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00248650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00146585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Moss Coin Token Profile

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,390,132 tokens. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

Moss Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, BCEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

