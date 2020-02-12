Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 2,120 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNL opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.71. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Aegis started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

