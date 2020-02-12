Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLTW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $212.98 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

