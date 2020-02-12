Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in eBay were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. eBay Inc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.