Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. Covetrus Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVET. ValuEngine raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.