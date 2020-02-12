Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Holdings in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 377.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 8.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 483,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 128.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 233,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 13.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

US Ecology stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.59. US Ecology Inc has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

