Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 270 Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after purchasing an additional 763,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 735,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 174,924 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 325,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mobile Mini Inc has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

