Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 6,100 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,776,000 after buying an additional 3,375,108 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

