Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 9,798 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in II-VI were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 26,780.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,337,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 14.1% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,264,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,896,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 867,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,196,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 131.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 484,997 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get II-VI alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of IIVI opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.