Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given $10.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mustang Bio an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBIO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. 4,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,288. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $154.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.30.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

