Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.4% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.22 and a 200-day moving average of $360.24. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $328.72 and a 52 week high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.