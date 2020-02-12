Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Increases Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 730.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,329. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

