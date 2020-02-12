Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

