Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,622,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,004,908. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

