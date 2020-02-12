Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Sells 2,817 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,454,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,314,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.