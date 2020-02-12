Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.02. 8,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,311. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average of $152.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

