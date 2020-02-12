Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

