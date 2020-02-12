Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Reaches $151.61 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Nano has a total market cap of $151.61 million and $10.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00011016 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEx, OKEx and Kucoin. In the last week, Nano has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,319.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.62 or 0.02465068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.61 or 0.04565811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00766813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00881880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00117937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009827 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00716757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Kucoin, CoinEx, HitBTC, Binance, Coindeal, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Bitinka, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Nanex and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

