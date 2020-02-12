Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,461,000 after acquiring an additional 968,802 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,611,000 after purchasing an additional 271,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $163,822,000 after purchasing an additional 579,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

