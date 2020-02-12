National Access Cannabis (CVE:META) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

National Access Cannabis Corp (CVE:META) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 794276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

About National Access Cannabis (CVE:META)

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of December 19, 2019, it had a portfolio of 36 licensed retail locations.

