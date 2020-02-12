National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.32

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and traded as high as $26.28. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 7,174,545 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$27.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08.

In other news, insider Ross McEwan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$25.46 ($18.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,295.00 ($90,280.14).

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

