National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

National Instruments has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. 309,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,732. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $433,601. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

