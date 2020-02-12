National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
National Instruments has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. 309,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,732. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87.
In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $433,601. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.